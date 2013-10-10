Video
Birmingham Children's hospital plans £9m unit
Birmingham Children's Hospital has unveiled plans for a £9m mental health unit.
Based in Moseley, the new unit will replace an existing building and feature en suite rooms, social areas and treatment facilities.
Work is expected to start later in the year and take up to three years to complete.
It is expected to be one of the biggest of its kind in the country specialising in children and young people.
