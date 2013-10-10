North East Wolverhampton Academy students build a plane

Video

Students from a school in the West Midlands are building their own aeroplane.

The £45,000 aluminium and canvas aircraft is being put together by pupils at North East Wolverhampton Academy and will take about two years to make.

The school was one of six chosen by The Boeing and Royal Aeronautical Society to take part in its Schools Build a Plane Challenge.

It said when the aircraft was complete, it would be auctioned off with money being used to fund another plane kit for another school in the country.