Phil Taylor and Mark Walters prepare for charity run

Two former sportsmen from the West Midlands are preparing to join 20,000 others taking part in the Great Birmingham Run.

Sprinter Phil Taylor and Aston Villa winger Mark Walters are in training for the 13-mile race on 20 October.

Forced to retire at the age of 25 through an Achilles injury in 2010, former British gold medal winning athlete Taylor will be running his first half marathon.

Originally from Liverpool, but now living in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, he is raising money for the RSPB, while Walters is fundraising for charities tackling sickle cell anaemia.