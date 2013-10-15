Birmingham cancer patients treated using car welding technology

Video

Car welding technology is being used to treat cancer patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham (QEHB).

The £3.5m radiotherapy machine called CyberKnife was funded by a charity and uses the same type robot used for welding cars.

Its X-ray machine can move into 120 positions.

BBC Midlands Today's Michele Paduano spoke with Dr Paul Sanghera, a brain cancer specialist at the hospital, who said it was the "icing on the cake" for the hospital's cancer centre.