Someone being treated with CyberKnife
Birmingham cancer patients treated using car welding technology

Car welding technology is being used to treat cancer patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham (QEHB).

The £3.5m radiotherapy machine called CyberKnife was funded by a charity and uses the same type robot used for welding cars.

Its X-ray machine can move into 120 positions.

BBC Midlands Today's Michele Paduano spoke with Dr Paul Sanghera, a brain cancer specialist at the hospital, who said it was the "icing on the cake" for the hospital's cancer centre.

