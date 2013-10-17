University of Birmingham WWI archive is digitised for the centenary

Video

Thousands of photos from WWI held by the University of Birmingham are being digitised so they can be used in a series of exhibitions to mark the war's centenary.

The Great Hall in the university was used as a hospital during the conflict.

The university now has one of the largest war studies departments in the country.

Susan Worrall, director of the university's Cadbury Research Library told the BBC's Cath Mackie that people are still bringing them archive material from the war.