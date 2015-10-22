Mailbox in Birmingham reopens after £50m revamp

Video

The Mailbox shopping complex in Birmingham has reopened, two years after its £50m revamp began.

It's hoped the refurbished centre will create 500 new jobs.

It's the latest stage in a major month for retail in the city, after the opening of Grand Central and the new John Lewis.

Paul Hanegraaf, "creative navigator" for the developer Milligan, said Birmingham was "becoming an energetic destinational place".