CCTV appeal after woman raped on Birmingham parkland

Video

CCTV footage has been released to try to trace two men following the rape of a 34-year-old woman on parkland at the back of a Birmingham railway station.

The woman, from Wolverhampton, had been at the Chameleon bar in Hill Street, Birmingham, on the evening of 31 July.

When she left the bar alone, she asked for directions to the railway station and a man offered to help her. She was led across Birmingham to an area at the back of Moor Street before being raped.

Det Con Steve Jones, from West Midlands Police's public protection unit, said: "From the footage we can see the woman being led away by one man and a second man walks a number of paces behind.

"We believe the two men are both involved in this attack."

After the attack, the men got on the 97a bus to Bordesley Green at Park Street and got off at Bordesley Green at the junction with Third Avenue.

The men were described as black, between 20 and 25 years old. One had short Afro hair and was wearing a black shirt, black trousers and black shoes with distinctive white soles, police said.

The other man was wearing a dark blue baseball cap, white and blue checked shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.