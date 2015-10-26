Two firefighters prepare to tackle the fire
Fire engulfs former pub Ruskin Hall in north Birmingham

Dramatic video released by West Midlands Fire Service shows firefighters tackling a large blaze which engulfed a former pub in north Birmingham.

Two firefighters can be seen preparing a water hose as the flames spread through Ruskin Hall in Victoria Road, Aston.

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze after receiving a call at 19:00 GMT on Sunday. There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Footage courtesy of West Midlands Fire Service