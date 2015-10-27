West Midlands police officers abusive message on mobile

Video

Two West Midlands police officers have apologised to an alleged crime victim after leaving an abusive message on her mobile phone.

PC Christopher Guest and PC Cavan O'Connell both admitted misconduct at a West Midlands Police hearing in Birmingham.

The officers had failed inadvertently to disconnect a call to the Alex Faragher's phone. They can be heard referring to her as a "bitch" and a "slag".

PC Guest and PC O'Connell were told by the panel that they will keep their jobs. Their actions were found to amount to misconduct but fell short of the higher level of gross misconduct.