Citizen Khan was the surprise announcer at Birmingham New Street to the amusement of staff
Citizen Khan takes over Birmingham New Street tannoy

The comedy character Citizen Khan caused laughter among passengers and staff at Birmingham's New Street station as he took over the train announcements.

The self-appointed community leader, created by Birmingham-born actor and writer Adil Ray, added his own comments about destinations as he announced arrivals and departures.

Set in Sparkhill in Birmingham, the fourth series of Citizen Khan is due to begin on BBC One on Friday.

