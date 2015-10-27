Video
Citizen Khan takes over Birmingham New Street tannoy
The comedy character Citizen Khan caused laughter among passengers and staff at Birmingham's New Street station as he took over the train announcements.
The self-appointed community leader, created by Birmingham-born actor and writer Adil Ray, added his own comments about destinations as he announced arrivals and departures.
Set in Sparkhill in Birmingham, the fourth series of Citizen Khan is due to begin on BBC One on Friday.
-
27 Oct 2015
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country