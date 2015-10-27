Birmingham gene trial gives new hope to lung cancer patients

Video

Specialists in Birmingham have begun a new lung cancer trial which they hope will result in more targeted treatment for patients, as well as cheaper drugs.

The nationwide "Matrix trial" is being run from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. DNA is extracted from tumours with 28 different genes examined to see if there is a specific driver, or cause of the cancer. Treatment can then be tailored to the individual patient.

Researchers involved in the trial said it was a "very exciting time" for cancer research, and the Matrix method could be used to benefit other types of cancer treatment.