Sons of Pitches 'overwhelmed' since win

Video

Acapella and beatbox group The Sons of Pitches say they are "a little bit overwhelmed" since winning BBC2's The Naked Choir competition.

The six singers met two years ago while studying at the University of Birmingham and have since performed all over the world.

The members all have different musical backgrounds, from theatre to bands, and said they "stumbled" across the idea of forming an acapella group.

The group said they have had an "amazing reaction" since their victory and now have a hectic schedule ahead of them.

They visited BBC Midlands Today studios to give a live performance.