Man dies after shooting during disorder in Birmingham

Video

A man has died after a shooting in Birmingham during an outbreak of disorder.

The 25-year-old, from Handsworth, turned up at hospital soon after police received reports of a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill, Hockley, at 04.30 GMT.

Another man was found injured in the road with multiple injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.

A member of the public told police there was a large group of men on the road and a firearm had been discharged.