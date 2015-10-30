Project to preserve Elan Valley water for Birmingham

Video

A £325m project is to start which will preserve the supply of water from Wales to homes in Birmingham.

In the 1890s Victorian engineers embarked on a major engineering feat which brought Welsh water to the residents of Birmingham.

Now the supply from the Elan Valley is under threat as parts of the pipeline begin to fall into disrepair.

The latest project includes replacing three sections of the 73-mile (117km) pipeline from the Elan Valley to treatment works at Frankley, Worcestershire, which supplies water to Birmingham.

Severn Trent Water is to start the scheme next year and it will be completed in 2019.