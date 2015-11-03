'Murdered' Ranjit Power: Brother in plea for witnesses

Video

The brother of a wealthy hotelier thought to have been murdered in India believes people with information about what happened have not yet contacted police.

Hotel owner Ranjit Singh Power, from Wolverhampton, 54, disappeared on a business trip to the Punjab in May.

The body of Mr Power, who owned The Ramada Park Hall Hotel in Goldthorn Park, has not been found.

Earlier this month, a body found in a river was initially thought to be that of Mr Power but DNA and dental analysis ruled out this possibility.

Mr Power's brother Amrik has appealed for witnesses to come forward.