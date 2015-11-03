Band plays at New Street station on Birmingham Poppy Day

Video

A band has played at New Street station on Birmingham Poppy Day.

More than 100 soldiers, sailors and airmen from across the West-Midlands have taken to the streets of the city helping volunteers from the Royal British Legion hoping to raise more than £50,000 for this year's Poppy Appeal.

Musicians from The Band of the Royal Signals, The Band of the Royal Engineers, The Band of the King's Regiment, and the Band of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers have been entertaining commuters and residents at venues across Birmingham during the day.