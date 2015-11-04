Reg Stocking's wife talks of car-jacking 'nightmare'

Video

The wife of a 78-year-old man left brain damaged and using a wheelchair after a car-jacking has spoken of their "nightmare".

Sylvia Stocking found her husband Reg lying in a pool of blood outside their home in West Bromwich, Sandwell.

She said: "It's been a nightmare really. It's changed our lives. Our lives were stopped. We can't do anything that we did before."

Drug addict Andrew Jones, 34, was convicted of grievous bodily harm and robbery at Wolverhampton Crown Court and awaits sentencing.