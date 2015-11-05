Sparkhill residents' call to fine people who feed pigeons

Video

Residents of a road plagued by pigeons are calling for people who feed them to be fined.

Court Road in Sparkhill regularly features hordes of pigeons making a mess on the houses and park, according to those who live there.

Signs tell people not to feed the pigeons - but the advice is ignored on a daily basis, say residents.

Aisha Khan, of Court Road, said the pigeons were "making a mess all around" and were "totally annoying".

Neighbours are calling on Birmingham City Council to introduce a by-law so people who feed the birds can be fined.

The council said there were no plans to introduce by-laws but it was working with the community to promote cleaner streets.