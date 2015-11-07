Ashley Barrs, 10, tells of Wednesfield hit-and-run

Video

A 10-year-old boy has spoken of the moment he was knocked unconscious by a hit-and-run driver in Wolverhampton.

Ashley Barrs was playing football with his brother when he said the car came out of nowhere.

It happened on Nechells Lane in Wednesfield at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

"A white Audi did not stop and drove off towards Bilston," said a spokesman for West Midlands Police.

BBC Midlands Today reporter Lindsay Doyle went to meet Ashley.