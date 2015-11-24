Meeting Malala: Teen's wish comes true in Birmingham

Video

Al teenage boy from Pakistan, with a life-limiting illness, has been flown to Birmingham to fulfil his wish to meet the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Anwar Ullah, 17, suffers from a rare form of lung cancer. His meeting with Malala was arranged by the Make A Wish Foundation.

The pair spent an afternoon chatting and playing board games.

In 2012, Miss Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for demanding that girls be allowed to receive an education.

After the visit, Anwar Ullah said, "My dream has come true."