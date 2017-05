Video

Ram-raiders are caught on CCTV stealing £600,000 worth of antiques and jewellery from Ana Rocha in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

The owners of the store have offered a £5,000 reward for information that helps catch the thieves.

A Land Rover was used to smash through a wall before thieves escaped with a haul of Rolex and Cartier watches and other jewellery.