Birmingham chef introduces dining deposit

A chef says he lost £1,000 in a week due to diners not turning up - so he's introduced a deposit system.

Alex Claridge runs The Wilderness restaurant in Birmingham city centre, and anyone wanting to book a dinner reservation will now have to pay a £25 deposit per person.

The deposit is taken off the bill once people have honoured their reservation.

People also get a refund if they cancel with 48-hours notice.