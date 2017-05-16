Army builds 'sand igloo' around WW2 bomb found in Aston

Video

The Army has been working since Monday to make safe a World War Two bomb found at a construction site.

The device uncovered in Aston, Birmingham, is behind road and rail disruption in the city that has continued into Tuesday.

Major Mike Luedicke, who is coordinating the operation, says the German bomb contains 130kg of high explosives and as part of disposal experts' work, 250 tonnes of sand is being turned into a protective "sand igloo" around it.