Manchester attack: Man with axe held at Birmingham vigil
A vigil in Birmingham held in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack was disrupted by the arrest of man allegedly carrying weapons.
Crowds had gathered in Victoria Square at about 18:00 BST to remember those killed when a suicide bomber struck at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.
The square was cleared and a 39-year-old man who is known to police was arrested.
23 May
