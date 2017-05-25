Anu the wonder blade girl inspires Paralympic champion

Video

Anu, the seven-year-old girl who has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, has won another fan.

Paralympian Kadeena Cox raced against the little girl at school in Shirley, Birmingham, after seeing a video posted by BBC Midlands Today on social media of Anu showing off hew new pink sports blade to friends.

It was because of last year's successful Paralympic games, that a fund was set up to pay for specialist prosthetics to help children like Anu, but that funding is due to run out next March.