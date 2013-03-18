The electric car driven to work by a Victorian inventor

Video

A century before the term eco-friendly became popular, one man was commuting to work in an electric car.

Thomas Parker, who was born in Ironbridge, Shropshire, designed and built an electric car in Wolverhampton in 1884.

The Victorian pioneer even designed a steam-powered generator to recharge it.

