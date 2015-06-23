Life-size Ed Sheeran cake gives fans something to chew on

Video

A baker has produced a life-size cake in the form of singer Ed Sheeran.

The edible version of the chart-topping superstar was made by Lara Clarke, who runs a cake business in Walsall, West Midlands, to help mark the tenth birthday of London venue O2 Arena.

Ed - complete with icing hair - was unveiled alongside her cakes of Celine Dion and Jamiroquai.

The trio took 500 hours to produce and used 400 eggs, 75kg of icing and 25kg of butter. Ms Clarke's previous creations include Prince George and a life-size Land Rover Defender.