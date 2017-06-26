Man v Fat: Football helps overweight men lose half tonne in weight in 12 weeks

Video

Overweight men in Oldbury have turned to football to help lose weight in the Man v Fat program.

Around 80 men have lost half a tonne (500kg) between them in 12 weeks.

The participants have become one of the national scheme's most successful group's with the help of coaches from West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

