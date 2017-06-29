George Formby: The ukelele man's banjolele is up for sale

Video

A banjolele once owned by George Formby is up for auction on Friday - and could fetch more than £30,000.

Formby was one of England's leading entertainers in the 1930s and 1940s and his Gibson UB3 goes under the hammer in Derbyshire.

It's owned by a Sutton Coldfield man and there's a sales estimate of £20,000-£30,000 - although a similar instrument sold previously for £72,000.

Ukelele expert John Croft, former president of the George Formby Society, said: "There is huge interest in this instrument. George Formby had fans all over the world.

The sale takes place at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall.