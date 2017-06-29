We're all going on a Birmingham bear hunt

Video

Dozens of brightly coloured ceramic bears are going to be seen on Birmingham's streets.

Fifty thousand school children have helped design 137 of the colourful bears.

The bears will also be positioned across Solihull, Sutton Coldfield and West Bromwich until the end of the summer holidays with people encouraged to find as many of them as possible.

They will then be auctioned off to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Two years ago a similar Big Hoot campaign, with dozens of ceramic owls attracting big crowds, raised around £500,000 for the hospital.