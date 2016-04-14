Build it and they will come: Inside the shed of dreams

Video

How handy are you about the house?

In a Birmingham park is a shed where a group of men and women turn their hands to pretty much anything, and what's more, they're happy to teach others.

The Moseley and Kings Heath Shed grew out of the Men's Shed movement which started in Australia as a response to concerns over loneliness in older men. The Birmingham shed welcomes women as well.

Most days you will find someone there pottering, making, mending or recycling.