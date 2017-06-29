A car reverses into a building during a Barclays Bank raid

Video

A 4x4 has been filmed smashing into the side of Barclays Bank with masked men fleeing with a quantity of cash.

West Midlands Police say they were called to Stratford Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, at around 11:45 following reports of a robbery.

A vehicle smashed into the building and a number of masked men ran from the car into the bank, the force said.

Police were at the scene and the vehicle has been seized. No arrests have been made.