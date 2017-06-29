A car reverses into a building during 'attempted raid'

Video

A vehicle has smashed into the side of a building with masked men then running into a bank, police say.

West Midlands Police say they were called to Barclays Bank, Stratford Road, Sparkhill at around 11:45 following reports of a robbery.

A vehicle smashed into the building and a number of masked men ran from the car into the bank, the force said.

Police were at the scene and the vehicle has been seized. No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.