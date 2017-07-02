Was lawn tennis born in this Birmingham back garden?

Video

Talk about a back-handed compliment - this garden in Birmingham is thought by some historians to be where lawn tennis was served up to the world.

The story goes that in the middle of the nineteenth century, Birmingham man Harry Gem and Spanish-born Augurio Perera took elements of existing games to forge lawn tennis, giving it a go for the first time at Perera's Edgbaston home.

Video journalist: Imran Ali

