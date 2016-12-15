Was lawn tennis born in this Birmingham back garden?

Video

Talk about a back-handed compliment - the world's eyes are about to turn to the Wimbledon tournament once again, but some historians say it might not exist were it not for a quiet garden in Birmingham being the first place to serve up lawn tennis.

The story goes that in the middle of the 19th Century, Birmingham man Harry Gem and Spanish-born Augurio Perera took elements of existing games to forge lawn tennis, giving it a go for the first time at Perera's Edgbaston home.

Video journalist: Imran Ali