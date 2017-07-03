Birmingham tower block fire treated as arson

Video

A tower block fire began after a sofa left in a communal area was set on fire.

The sofa was on the 22nd floor of the 32-storey Cleveland Tower at Holloway Head, Birmingham.

It is understood 750 people live in the tower although no one was injured. Smoke affected the building from the 15th floor to the top of the building.

Police are treating Saturday's fire as arson with intent to endanger life.