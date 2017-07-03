Paralympian Simon Munn warns of railway trespass danger

Video

Cub scouts at Birmingham's New Street Station heard about the dangers of trespassing on the railway network.

The youngsters met Paralympian Simon Munn who lost part of his leg when he was hit by a train 27 years ago.

Train operator CrossCountry and The Scouts Association are producing educational material for 150,000 cub scouts aged between 7-10.

Over the last 10 years 170 people have been killed on rail tracks, and there were more than 8,000 recorded incidents in 2016. That was an 11% increase on the previous year.