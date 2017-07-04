Traders' frustration over tram works
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Midland Metro work hits Wolverhampton traders

Traders say work to upgrade the Midland Metro tram line in Wolverhampton is having a serious impact on their livelihoods.

The A41 into the city centre closed last month, and may not re-open until Christmas as the tram track is replaced.

For the duration of the works, tram services will operate between Priestfield and Grand Central, Birmingham. A replacement bus service (79E) will be in operation between The Crescent and Wolverhampton Bus Station.