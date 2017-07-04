Midland Metro work hits Wolverhampton traders

Video

Traders say work to upgrade the Midland Metro tram line in Wolverhampton is having a serious impact on their livelihoods.

The A41 into the city centre closed last month, and may not re-open until Christmas as the tram track is replaced.

For the duration of the works, tram services will operate between Priestfield and Grand Central, Birmingham. A replacement bus service (79E) will be in operation between The Crescent and Wolverhampton Bus Station.