Video
Birmingham's reaction to IRA man's pub bombings claims
There are mixed views among the Birmingham public over the IRA man who says he was part of a group responsible for the city's 1974 pub bombings.
In a BBC interview on Monday, Michael Christopher Hayes also said he was sorry that innocent people died in the blasts.
Some people in the city on Tuesday thought the police should pull in Mr Hayes for questioning, while others thought the past should be left alone.
-
11 Jul 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country