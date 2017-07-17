Special pen helps blind students to draw in Birmingham

Video

A school in Birmingham is trialling a special pen that helps blind and visually-impaired pupils feel the results of what they have drawn.

The 3Doodler is in use at Priestly Smith Specialist School as part of a trial with RNIB.

One teenager taking part said he had never used a pen before.

