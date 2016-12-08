Video
Bereaved sister's plea for tougher knife crime sentences
A woman whose brother was stabbed to death is calling for tougher sentences for people who carry knives.
Thomas Kirwan was killed outside a nightclub in Wolverhampton in July 2012. He was 23.
His sister Martine Johnson said sentences for possession of a knife needed to be made longer to act as a meaningful deterrent to offenders.
Those responsible for Mr Kirwan's killing have not been identified.
-
18 Jul 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country