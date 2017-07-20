That's the secret of this 70-year marriage.

Video

As Denis and Anne Cutler celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary Denis, 91, revealed he still buys Anne specially made jewellery, from the city's Jewellery Quarter.

They married at St Laurence Church in Northfield on 19 July 1947 and have four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The told the BBC the secret to a long marriage is to "tell it as it is."

"We have a go and then we finish it," they said.

