People hurt as ceiling collapses during school prom

Video

A ceiling has collapsed at a wedding venue, leaving six people needing treatment from emergency workers.

It happened on Thursday night during a school prom at the Al Miraj Banqueting Suite in the Small Heath area of Birmingham.

Children were among those hurt, including a 10-year-old girl whose face was cut by glass.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the venue was holding hundreds of people.

This video has no sound. Pictures from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service.