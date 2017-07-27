Birmingham bin strike: 'All I see is this rubbish'

Video

A huge pile of rubbish has built up on one street in Birmingham, as the bin strike continues in the city.

It's outside Abbas Hussain's estate agents in Stratford Road, Sparkhill, and he says it is affecting his business.

"My customers... all of them are complaining every single day, we can't come to your place, it's quite stinky."

Refuse workers are set to strike until 1 September due to a dispute with the city council over job losses.

Video Journalist: Louise Brierley