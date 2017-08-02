Two police officers give chase to machete-wielding man in Birmingham

Video

Iryan Brown was filmed by a member of the public wielding the two-foot long blade on Printing House Street, Birmingham.

Police received a number of 999 calls and the video footage shows two unarmed officers chasing the 20-year-old.

They managed to disarm him and both have gone on to receive Chief Constable's Commendations.

Brown, 20, of Constitution Hill, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.