Two police officers give chase to machete-wielding man in Birmingham
Iryan Brown was filmed by a member of the public wielding the two-foot long blade on Printing House Street, Birmingham.
Police received a number of 999 calls and the video footage shows two unarmed officers chasing the 20-year-old.
They managed to disarm him and both have gone on to receive Chief Constable's Commendations.
Brown, 20, of Constitution Hill, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
02 Aug 2017
