Dashcam video captures M6 Toll wrong-way driver
A driver who went the wrong way on the M6 Toll motorway before crashing into two other vehicles was filmed on a dashcam.
The footage shows the moment a woman aged in her 60s drove her car northbound in the outside lane of the southbound carriageway towards oncoming traffic near Cannock, Staffordshire.
West Midlands Police said no-one was injured in the crash which happened during Wednesday's evening rush-hour.
No arrests have been made.
03 Aug 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country