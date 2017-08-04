Carl Ikeme: Fans' leukaemia charity fundraiser for Wolves star

Video

Wolves fans took part in a 24-hour penalty marathon in support of goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who has acute leukaemia.

Club record goalscorer Steve Bull kicked off the Molineux fundraiser in aid of Birmingham-based charity Cure Leukaemia.

Ikeme was diagnosed last month, and is currently being treated in hospital. Members of his family attended the event as did team mates Conor Coady and Dave Edwards.

Ikeme issued a statement to coincide with the fundraiser.

"I want to thank the whole football world and especially the Wolves fans for the love and support I have received since I was diagnosed with leukaemia.

"It has been a huge shock for myself and my family but I am determined to beat this and I know that the support everyone has shown me will help me do just that."