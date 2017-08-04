Protests at Birmingham mosque over controversial cleric

Video

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin is the head priest of the Dawoodi Bohra community, a branch of Islam with thousands of followers in the UK.

He is accused of promoting the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM).

For two days those opposed to his beliefs on FGM have held a peaceful protest outside the new Bohra Masjid mosque in Hockley.

No one from the mosque was available for comment.