Cautions for passengers vaping or with feet on seats

Video

A train operator has launched a campaign to stamp out anti-social behaviour on its services.

London Midland staff are issuing cautions for passengers found with their feet on seats, smoking e-cigarettes or riding bicycles on train station platforms.

The blitz is on the Birmingham City Line South and the firm says its is responding to complaints from other passengers.

Staff will issue cautions to passengers flouting railway by-laws, and they could then face prosecution.