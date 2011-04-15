The Birmingham man who's been on parade for 50 years

Video

A man who started life as a teenage apprentice metal worker is celebrating 50 years as one of the UK's few master armourers.

John Davis has spent his working life at Firmin and Sons in Birmingham which was established in 1655.

The company makes ceremonial buttons and armour by hand. Previous customers have included Admiral Lord Nelson and the Duke of Wellington.

Mr Davis said he loved his job, but every handmade helmet was a challenge.